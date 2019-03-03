Toledo’s Polish International Village kicks off annual celebration of ‘Packzi Days’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - You don’t have to be Polish to appreciate a paczki!
March 3 through March 5, thousands of visitors are expected to visit the Polish International Village to get their share of the giant Polish pastries for which the Village is known so well.
This year’s flavors include:
- Chocolate
- Raspberry
- Blueberry
- Apple
- Custard
- Lemon
- Apricot
- Plain
- Prune
Prices for paczkis are:
- $7 per half dozen
- $14 per dozen
- $10 for Polish coffee cakes
This year, the ONE Village Council will be collecting toiletry items for donation as part of St. Paul’s Marketplace for All People.
The first Paczki Days celebration in 1990 was developed by the ONE Village Council to raise some much needed funds for neighborhood improvements. It has since blossomed into a major neighborhood event that attracts not only residents from the ONE Village community, but also the surrounding region.
Because of the popularity of this Fat Tuesday pastry, many local grocery stores and bakeries now also feature paczki just before Lent. But authentic Polish paczki in Toledo is synonymous with Lagrange Street.
Paczki Days will be taking place at the Chester Zablocki Center at 3015 Lagrange St, Toledo, OH 43608
Days and hours:
- March 3, 2019 Sunday - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 4, 2019 Monday - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- March 5, 2019 Fat Tuesday - 5 a.m. until sold out
Pre-orders can be e-mailed to OneVillageCouncil@gmail.com or can be called in at 419-250-7912.
Proceeds support the many neighborhood improvement programs of the ONE Village Council.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.