Spring Is On Hold This Week. Chilly Days Ahead!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The next few days will test your winter toughness as our minds start demanding spring, winter cold is holding tough.
Highs Monday and Tuesday will hover near 20 degrees. Some of the coldest early March weather on record. Overnight lows will drop into the teens with a steady wind allowing wind chills to drop near zero at times. A slow daily rise to near freezing happens by Friday with a few weather systems to watch. Friday could bring light snowfall with a larger system likely over the weekend. Highs will jump into the 40′s next Saturday and Sunday with breezy weather.
