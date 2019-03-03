Police get call to check on cardboard cutout

Author: Tim Chong
JORDAN, Minn. — Police in Minnesota got a rescue call about a possible "deranged person" standing outside in the cold, without a coat and hugging a pillow.
It turns out there was no cause for alarm.
The Jordan Police Department posted about the call, saying someone alerted them to a man standing motionless with a pillow. They wanted police to check and see if the man was okay.
When officers showed up, they found the man was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell.
The cutout didn’t need assistance, but police did say it was better to call the police to be sure if someone is in distress.
