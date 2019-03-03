New Treehouse Village coming to Oak Openings

SWANTON (WTOL) - Toledo Metroparks Cannaley Treehouse Village at the Oak Openings Beach Ridge is taking the nature experience to new heights.
The design is inspired by the TV show “Treehouse Masters.”
The centerpiece—which is nearly complete—is a common treehouse with seating for up to 50 people, which can be used for meetings and retreats.
A canopy walk links the house to a crow’s nest.
“I think it would be a cool adventure to hang out with friends and be in nature,” said Mark Buehle, who visited the village Saturday.
Eventually there will be five treehouses accommodating between two to six people.
Rental rates will run from $150-$250 a night.
Dawn Sundstrom said she’s ready to spend the night.
“Well because I love being outdoors, being one with nature; think it’s real cool,” said Sundstrom.
In addition, there are three tent and hammock platforms for camping in trees. The cost for one of those platforms is $35 per night.
“The treehouses are just another part of our mission. Trying to think of new ways to get people outside and immerse themselves in nature. We want to dupe you into coming,” said Matt Killam of Toledo Metroparks.
The village won’t be complete until this fall.
You can begin making reservations in the spring of 2020.
