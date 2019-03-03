Michigan State Police asking for information on two-car hit and run crash

MONROE COUNTY (WTOL) - Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police are asking the public for information on a two-car hit and run crash that happened in Frenchtown Township.
The crash happened at the intersection of Paree Street and Renee Street inside the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the vehicles involved in the crash were a gray Ford Focus and a light blue SUV.
Police say after the crash, the passenger from the SUV fled on foot heading east on Paree Street and the driver of the SUV fled in the vehicle heading north on Renee Street toward War Road.
The suspect vehicle was described as a light blue SUV with a piece of wood in place of the front bumper. The driver is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old, standing at about 6′ with shoulder length hair and a thin build.
Police say the passenger was described as a white male teenager.
Anyone with information should call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.
