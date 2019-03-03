Fremont City Schools to have increased police presence after threat reported at FRHS

FREMONT (WTOL) - There will be an increased presence by the Fremont Police Department, the Sandusky Co. Sheriff and the Ohio State Highway Patrol at Fremont City Schools after a threat was reported at Fremont Ross High School Friday.
The threat was written on a bathroom stall and included a reference to gun violence and a racial slur. The date 3/4/16 was also written above the message.
A concerned student reported the message to faculty, who then notified police.
The police department is also aware that a picture was taken of the threat, and was posted on social media by a student.
The Fremont Police Department and Fremont City Schools take all threats seriously.
In response, there will be an increased police presence at Fremont City Schools and other schools in the area, which will include both marked and unmarked units.
The department is continuing to investigate all possible leads.
If anyone knows who wrote the message, they should contact the Fremont Police Department or School Resource Officer Burkin.
Alternatively, a student could confidentially report information to their school counselor.
