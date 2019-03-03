First Alert Forecast: Cold first week of March ahead

Cold and snowy today. Today's high will have a tough time getting to 30 degrees. Chance of light snow early afternoon into the evening. Not a lot of accumulation, less than an inch.
Tonight: snow winds down, winds pick up, northwest gusting up to 20mph. Tonight's low, 11.
Monday: Partly sunny and gusty, much colder. High, 19. Evening wind chills could drop below zero.
Week Ahead: Couple rounds of snow, early week, then wintry mix moving in for the weekend. Temps climb into the mid to low 40s by Saturday.
