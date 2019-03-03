First Alert Forecast: Cold first week of March ahead

First Alert Forecast: Cold first week of March ahead
By Kelly Heidbreder | March 3, 2019 at 7:58 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 7:58 AM

Cold and snowy today. Today's high will have a tough time getting to 30 degrees. Chance of light snow early afternoon into the evening. Not a lot of accumulation, less than an inch.

Tonight: snow winds down, winds pick up, northwest gusting up to 20mph. Tonight's low, 11.

Monday: Partly sunny and gusty, much colder. High, 19. Evening wind chills could drop below zero.

Week Ahead: Couple rounds of snow, early week, then wintry mix moving in for the weekend. Temps climb into the mid to low 40s by Saturday.

(WTOL)

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.