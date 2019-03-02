Toledo Police reviewing response in deadly Swan Creek crash

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This comes after a mother found her son's remains while searching the accident scene early Friday morning.
The car careened through the guardrail at the end of Fries Avenue, a dead-end, straight road in south Toledo, diving into Swan Creek around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say no one should have to find their loved one after an accident like that. The rescue mission for a driver and any passengers turned into a recovery effort by 11 p.m. Thursday night.
After searching over two hours, first responders determined it was unlikely anyone could have survived the overturned crash into the frigid creek.
The recovery effort was also turning dangerous for first responders, between the creek’s strong undercurrents and the frigid, swollen waters. They left the scene, planning to return in the morning to finish the search and pull the car from the water.
Then one of the victims' families arrived to look for him after first responders left. Initially, police say the family was going to file a missing person’s report after their son didn’t come home Thursday night. When the family heard about the accident nearby, they searched through the night.
A victim’s mother ultimately spotting his remains.
Toledo Police say this situation is concerning to them and they are re-examining their response.
“That should’ve never happened. So we’re looking into what transpired overnight and how exactly the family was able to get down there. We never want a loved one to find their family like that,” Lt. Kevan Toney, a spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, said.
Department leaders want to know whether there was a legitimate reason an officer didn’t stay to monitor the scene or if they need to revisit their policy.
In the meantime, Toledo Fire and Toledo Police leaders say their heartfelt condolences go out to these families after the tragic loss of two men.
