Toledo mother leads search for missing teenage daughter

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A mother is leading the charge in the search for her 14-year-old daughter, who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.
Serena Bertsch went missing near Navarre Elementary in east Toledo two days ago, according to her mother Erica Torres.
Torres posted Serena's photos on Facebook, and the post has been shared thousands of times, but there's been no new information that's come to light.
Friends and family took to the streets on Saturday, putting up signs with hopes of bringing attention to this missing teen.
“Thursday after school, 3:30 was the last time that anybody has seen her anywhere. It’s just scary for her to just, she’s a popular person, she knows a lot of people, and for all of her friends to come to me and say, ‘Hey I’m worried that she hasn’t reached out to me,’ it’s scary," Torres said.
Torres tells us she has notified Toledo police about her missing daughter.
Serena has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, you are asked to call Jay at 419-250-8945 or Erica at 567-315-4151.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.