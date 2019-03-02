Snow tomorrow, arctic blast early in the week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tonight will stay mild and dry with lows falling into the mid 20s.
Sunday starts off cloudy and calm. Light snow will work in for most by early afternoon. A half inch or less of an accumulation is likely.
Snow will wrap up late Sunday evening. Temperatures plummet overnight, dropping lows into the single digits and low teens.
Monday and Tuesday bring a brisk feel. Highs in the upper teens and low 20s with lows in the single digits!
For perspective, highs should be in the low 40s this time of year.
