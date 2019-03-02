ODOT looking to hire employees for the summer

NORTHWOOD, (WTOL) - Looking for a job? The Ohio Department of Transportation is ready to hire for the summer.
With temperatures near or below the freezing mark what you're doing this summer might not be top of mind right now.
But, maybe you or someone you know could use to make a few extra bucks this summer.
ODOT is already beginning to hire for the season, and some of their positions don’t require any experience.
All you need is to be 18 years old and have a high school diploma.
Career Highway Technician 2, Al Groll, has been at the Northwood Outpost for a long time, and recommends working for ODOT.
“When I come here to work, ott many years ago, I got laid off, and I was off for a year and a half and I decided I needed a job and I came here and the opportunity just kept going, so I stuck around and stayed here for a while," he said. “Reporter: How long have you been here?” “Al replied, Almost 30 years.”
Some jobs are a little more involved. If you want to be a Highway Technician, they’re asking for CDL Drivers with a mere three months experience.
These jobs require all the same tasks as the employees that work all year.
That includes dirt loading, pothole patching, culvert repairs, and is a great chance to learn new tasks.
ODOT spokesperson, Rebecca Dangelo said, "When we're hiring full time positions, you know if you do have that experience, it obviously does look good because you already know what to expect at ODOT."
Jobs are available in each of the county garages in our region at ODOT districts 1 and 2 as well as across the state of Ohio. You can apply here.
