Williams County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a perjury charge, placed on paid leave
(Source: Williams County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WTOL Newsroom | February 28, 2019 at 10:01 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 10:01 PM

WILLIAMS COUNTY (WTOL) - A William’s County Sheriff’s Deputy was place on paid leave Thursday night. He’s accused of lying about a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Deputy Mick Frisbie was indicted on a perjury charge by a grand jury. He’s accused of lying about a deadly officer-involved shooting.

It’s related to his conflicting testimony about the shooting death of an armed man by a village police chief.

Edon Police Chief Tom Szymzcak shot and killed John Anderson in June 2016.

A grand jury declined to indict the chief on any criminal charges.

