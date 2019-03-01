Williams County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a perjury charge, placed on paid leave

WILLIAMS COUNTY (WTOL) - A William’s County Sheriff’s Deputy was place on paid leave Thursday night. He’s accused of lying about a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Deputy Mick Frisbie was indicted on a perjury charge by a grand jury. He’s accused of lying about a deadly officer-involved shooting.
It’s related to his conflicting testimony about the shooting death of an armed man by a village police chief.
Edon Police Chief Tom Szymzcak shot and killed John Anderson in June 2016.
A grand jury declined to indict the chief on any criminal charges.
