Their statement comes a day after President Trump said he believed that Kim Jong Un was unaware of the student’s mistreatment and abuse in North Korea.

Warmbiers speak out: ‘Kim and his evil regime’ are responsible for son’s death
March 1, 2019 at 10:46 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 10:46 AM

The parents of American college student Otto Warmbier have issued a statement a day after President Donald Trump said in a press conference that he didn’t blame North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his death.

“We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement reported by multiple media outlets. “Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that.”

President Trump said Thursday he took Kim “at his word” that the North Korean leaders was unaware of the alleged mistreatment Warmbier who died after being imprisoned there.

Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student from Ohio, was visiting North Korea with a tour group when he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in 2016 on suspicion of stealing a propaganda poster. He died in June 2017, shortly after he returned to the U.S. in a coma.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

