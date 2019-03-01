Toledoans react to Mayor Kapszukiewicz’s State of the City of Address

TOLEDO (WTOL) The theme of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s second State of the City Address was ‘'Things Are Better in Toledo.’'
Overall crime is down, there’s a budget surplus and more streets are being paved, among other things. But he also said he wants to be transparent and mentioned that there’s room for improvement.
During the speech at Waite High School, Mayor Kapszukiewicz cited leaf pick-up, a reduction in shootings and bringing all parts of the city together.
How did Toledoans react to the speech?
“I’m not sure that we are better off but I’m really pleased with the things he’s trying to incorporate” said Joyce Slusher.
Robert Worthington agrees.
“I liked the part about being honest what we need to do to keep going," Worthington said.
“Make people want to stay in Toledo, live in Toledo, work in Toledo and raise their families. Think we’re on a good track," added Dan Morey.
Patrick Harvey also supports the mayor’s views by saing “I think were going to be in good hands for the next year and into the future.”
But Sharmayne Ivey didn’t buy into any of that. She interrupted Kapszukiewicz’s speech because she has her own view of Toledo’s future, a future she claims the mayor doesn’t see.
Ivey afterwards accused the mayor of not being authentic.
“There are issues, social economic issues, that if he’s going to be the leader of the future and build the community he has to think differently and right now we see him following the script of Washington, not Toledo," she said.
For the most part though Toledoans we talked to like the script that’s being written on the 22nd floor of the Government Center.
