Thousands of migrant children sexually abused while in government care, new report says

A soccer ball rest next to the tarp covered fence outside the Tornillo detention camp for migrants in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Less than six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers, showing every sign of becoming more permanent. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) (Andres Leighton)