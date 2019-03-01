Sylvania Township Fire Department Challenged by Increasing EMS Calls

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Answering the bell has become a challenge for the Sylvania Township Fire Department in the past few years.
In January of 2018, paramedics transported 44 people to the hospital. This January, they've transported close to 300, due mainly to their growing ability to handle their own calls.
"Everyone’s getting older. And the older population is, I won’t say the only people that call. We have diabetics, we have seizures, we have all of that,” Sylvania Township Fire Chief Mike Ramm said.
With growing EMS calls from an aging population moving to the suburb, the department was constantly relying on mutual aid from neighboring departments. Springfield Township, Richfield Township, and Toledo’s fire departments were stepping up to cover Sylvania Township’s calls for help.
"The problem is when you take a vehicle from a district, they now have basically stripped their district of the coverage that their citizens are expecting to have,” Ramm said.
Faced with a heavy reliance on mutual aid and private ambulance services, the department is making changes to handle their own calls. Just last year, township trustees approved the hire of an additional first responder. Now, an ambulance is fully staffed 24/7 with two paramedics, allowing the department to better manage its own calls for help.
Additionally, they’ve just bought a dual fire engine and ladder truck for $700,000. The chief said they’re trying to save taxpayers’ money by buying two vehicles in one.
"We’ve had to do some adjusting here to make sure we’re covering our citizens with our own vehicles and our own personnel,” Ramm said.
Over the next three to six years, the chief hopes to hire an additional six first responders to fully staff more medic units. In the meantime, they continue to rely less frequently on private EMS care and mutual aid.
