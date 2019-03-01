Patriots owner pleads not guilty to prostitution charges

Authorities say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid for sexual acts at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor. Jupiter police told reporters Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, that the 77-year-old Kraft has not been arrested. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey)
March 1, 2019 at 6:04 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 6:04 AM

Author: Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case.

Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea in Palm Beach County court documents released Thursday. The 77-year-old Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Ten spas have been closed and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.

Police say Kraft paid for sexual acts at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, the night before and morning of the Jan. 20 AFC Championship game. He then flew to Kansas City, where he saw his team beat the Chiefs.

