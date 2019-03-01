Mother frustrated with alleged bullying at Toledo School for the Arts

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Katie Main said not every child gets into the Toledo School for the Arts. Her son Addison has been thriving there since sixth grade. But, she said eighth grade has been different, noting changes in administration.
Starting in the Fall, Main said she got a call from the school principal accusing her son of breaking another student's phone.
“We found out my son wasn’t even at the school at the time this incident took place so when they looked into it further they did find out he did lie about it. The other student, and he admitted to lying about it,” Main said.
A statement from TSA backs this up and said the student who targeted her son was issued a two-day in school suspension.
But it didn’t end there. In mid- December another incident happened.
“I got the call that the other student had spread a rumor to students, the counselor, to anyone that would listen that my son was going to shoot up the school, so that’s when things got pretty crazy,” she said.
A statement from the school confirms that TSA’s administration did conduct an investigation and found no truth to Addison planning a violent attack and that the other student, who WTOL 11 has decided not to name, did admit to starting the rumor.
“The counselor called and told me that he was expelled and was not to return [the alleged bully] so we weren’t so concerned,” Main said. “Because I was very upset and scared for my son's safety that someone was saying such terrible things. That could have ruined his life. He could have gone to jail.”
But it didn't end there. The other student returned January 28th.
“My son called me in the morning freaking out that this other student was there. I was at work, so when I got off work I headed straight to the school,” Main said.
TSA’s director said under state law, anything over a 10-day suspension is considered expulsion, but a student is allowed to return. In this case, after 20 days.
“I stressed to them how concerned I was about it, and how concerned my son was, and they said oh we're going to make sure that they don't have any contact,” she said.
But after leaving the school office that very day, Main said she pulled around to pick her son up.
"And that student and two other friends followed him to my vehicle. And they said some curse words and other things to him. And they must not have realized that it was his parent in the car, so I got out and told them that they needed to leave him alone and not contact him anymore or I would call the police.”
Main filed a police report that day.
But it didn't end there. Next came an email from who she calls "the bully."
“I sent the email to the principal and they said, 'well he didn’t know it meant no email’ and I said, He’s in eighth grade. He’s probably 12, 13, 15, he knows what no contact means.”
Main said he sent another email after that, so she went in for a meeting. She was advised to fill out an online form concerning a bullying complaint; one she didn’t know existed before now.
“He's just unhappy. He used to wake up in the morning, get ready go to school, and now it's like a fight every morning.” ‘Please can I stay home? Can you homeschool me? Can I go somewhere else?’ So it's devastating to see that.”
Toledo School for the Arts Director, Doug Mead, said they can’t comment on specific student disciplinary actions.
But he gave this statement:
While Main decides if her son will remain at TSA, she wants to encourage other parents to advocate for their children.
“The schools, I feel like they’re really failing the kids. I mean it’s very scary, just in northwest Ohio, just this past year, how many kids have committed suicide or attempted suicide because of bullying.”
Main said her son’s alleged bully has a cousin who has now been targeting her son. But she said the school seems to be handling this development more seriously.
