Mayor Kapszukiewicz says ‘things are better in Toledo’, highlights good, bad in State of the City Address

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thursday night, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz shared highlights, both good and bad, on things that happened in the City of Toledo last year. He also announced several new things his administration is working on for 2019.
The Mayor gave the audience a lot of statistics and announced all crime categories in the city are down except for shots fired calls, and the most miles in the city have been paved with one exception since 1999.
"I believe we more than turned the corner in that case and it's something we can be proud of,” Kapszukiewicz said.
According to the mayor, that includes having a budget surplus and growing the city’s rainy day fund and having the most diverse police academy in 35 years.
He also announced a gathering he anticipates will draw national media attention and some presidential candidates to town.
"Big city mayors and their police chiefs will be coming to Toledo for a two-day conference about gun violence,” Kapszukiewicz said.
Even with those announcements, he took time to reflect on what he can improve on, including city leaf pickup.
“Real transparency is when you celebrate your successes, but also admit when things go wrong,” Kapszukiewicz said.
For the first time, four citizens were recognized during the State of the City. The Mayor credits them with going out of their way to de-escalate tensions that were building following a July 27 officer involved shooting.
"It was a night that could’ve gone either way. It was as tragedy that could’ve turned into a catastrophe,” Kapszukiewicz said.
The mayor also announced a $5 million donation toward privately funded Pre-K in Toledo.
The city should have an idea of what that could look like by June.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.