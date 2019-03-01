Man dies after water rescue in Point Place

POINT PLACE (WTOL) - A 62-year-old man died after a water rescue in Point Place on Friday.
Both Toledo police and fire crews responded to a water rescue at Suder and Alexis around 9 a.m.
Police say Joseph Ravary was driving northbound on Suder when he drove off the road at Alexis and into the river.
Ravary was taken to St. Vincent’s where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police say there were no signs of trauma to his body and no other cars involved.
The crash is under investigation.
