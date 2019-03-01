Local one-year-old inspires National Rare Disease Awareness Day in Lucas County

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Archer Brazeau is just a year old and already he is changing the world for the better; raising awareness about rare diseases across the world and even right here in our community.
From his happy go lucky attitude, to his bright blue eyes, Archer’s not someone you will soon forget. But when you meet him, it’s his fight against a rare skin disease, that truly makes him remarkable.
“Even though he scares us, even though we’ve been through experiences that we didn’t know if he’d still be here to this day, he teaches us without saying anything that hey it’s okay,” explained his dad, Kirk Brazeau.“We’ve got this, we can go forward.”
Archer was born in January of 2018 in Toledo. Within hours his parents Nikki and Kirk learned he would live with the rare skin disease called Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB.)
“I’ll be honest he might as well had been speaking Sanskrit at the time because Nikki and I, we had no idea,” recalled Kirk Brazeau. “Even the doctors said, this is something we read about in a book and we don’t really see.”
What this means is Archer’s skin is extremely fragile. You’ll see his body covered in blisters, burns and tears because his skin doesn’t produce collagen to hold it together. This can lead to serious infections and medical complications that can turn deadly. There is no cure or treatment for EB, all the Brazeau’s can do for Archer is provide wound care, pain management, and preventative bandaging.
“Mostly every day we’re scared in some form or another,” said Brazeau. “But the beauty of it, I think, is that he’s running the show.”
While he’s doing better now, just a week ago, a common cold quickly escalated leaving Archer in the hospital.His family feared it could be the end, but he persisted and even was out of the hospital in time to celebrate National Rare Disease Day on February 28.
Lucas County recognized the day in Archer’s honor.
“To be honest for us it’s not about anything as far as Archer needs to have this or Archer needs to have that,” explained Kirk. “It’s about every person who is suffering from a rare disease. No matter if it’s something you can see, or you can’t see and for the Lucas County Commissioners to declare today in Lucas County Rare Disease Day that’s one of the best honors we could have. “
Most of the people diagnosed with EB have a shortened life expectancy, but the Brazeau’s are full of hope. They know Archer is a fighter who’s sure to leave a lasting impact.
”There’s beauty, there’s reason, there’s purpose in your life to be able to find that and I think that Archer more so than anything is a reaffirmation of purpose,” said his dad, Kirk Brazeau. “Not just because I am his dad or this or that, but because he wakes up every day and he knows no better and it doesn’t stop him from being a one-year-old boy.”
The Brazeau's are grateful for the community support they have received along their journey. And they truly believe the funding and research will help Archer and kids just like him in the future.
The family hopes that you will not only be more aware of rare diseases on this worldwide awareness day, but that you’ll also continue to support all families struggling with a diagnosis.
