First Alert Forecast: Snow for some this weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly sunny skies along with dry and brighter weather for your Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20s through sunrise.
It will remain partly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 30s. A cooler breeze near the lake shore is expected.
Saturday will have mainly dry weather with a chance of a few brief snow flurries. Highs will remain in the 30s on Saturday.
Sunday will bring a chance of light snow sweeping past the area. Accumulation of around 1″ or less will be expected for most areas and may favor the southern end of the area. Highs will fall back into the 20s on Sunday.
Frigid cold early March weather will last most of next week with highs in the upper teens and low 20s for several days.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.