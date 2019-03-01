FIRST ALERT: Bitterly Cold Weather Expected Soon

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*WEEKEND: Chance of some light snow
*NEXT WEEK: Bitterly cold for several days
Tonight: cold and calm, increasing clouds will set up a mostly cloudy start to Saturday. Lows near 20.
Saturday: mostly cloudy, snow flurries. Highs middle 30s.
Sunday: a storm system moves by well south of Ohio. Expect a slight chance of light snow in northwest Ohio with only minor accumulations possible. Highs upper 20s with a northeast breeze off the lake and bay.
Monday-Wednesday: a very cold and breezy stretch of weather, feeling like the middle of winter.
The weather pattern will become more active late week and into the second weekend of March. Look for chances of rain and snow to pick up by Thursday and Friday.
