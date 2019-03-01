Fake Little Caesars coupon could download virus onto your phone

The fake coupon says ‘Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary’

March 1, 2019

Author: Samantha Kubota

Pizza chain Little Caesars is warning customers there is a fake coupon that could damage their computers or phones.

The fake coupon states: “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary.”

Little Caesars said in a Facebook post they are “are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue.”

According to the post, if users click through to the coupon, it may download a virus on their computer or device.

