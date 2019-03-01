Extensive ice damage along River Road may require months for clean up

At nearby Riverside Cemetery near the I-475 bridge, drivers could look down and view the tombstones and markers strewn across the graveyard. Many were on their sides, or toppled and carried away to the back of the cemetery property. It is not the first time this sort of damage has been dealt to the floodplain cemetery. The last time was in 2015 and work crews and volunteers helped reset the granite tomb markers and get the graveyard looking good.