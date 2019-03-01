Dozens of bands set to play for Acoustics For Autism in Maumee

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There will be 10,000 people who are expected to head to Uptown Maumee on Sunday for the 12th Annual “Acoustics for Autism” fundraiser.
There will be 68 bands playing on seven stages in and around businesses on Conant Street. The music gets started at noon and goes until 2 a.m.
It’s a fundraiser for Project iAm, which has been able to provide more than $180,000 to families in our area, helping them with things like specialized treatment that increases the quality of life for kids with autism.
“If a provider says, ‘this will work for your kid,’ whether it be speech therapy, occupational therapy, it could be horseback riding, it could be karate lessons, those are things that aren’t always covered by insurance so we provide a funding mechanism for those families,” said Scott Hayes with Project iAm.
It’s a free event, but you’re welcome to make a donation, enter 50-50 raffles, bid on silent auction items or buy a beer, to give back. Project iAm hopes to raise about $60,000 on Sunday.
You can find the complete band lineup here.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.