Chick-fil-A testing warm cheese dip at various locations nationwide

‘PSA: Chick-fil-A has cheese sauce now and it’s easily 11/10. You’re welcome.’

Chick-fil-A testing warm cheese dip at various locations nationwide
March 1, 2019 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 10:54 AM

Author: Samantha Kubota

Published: 6:08 PM EST February 28, 2019

Updated: 10:26 AM EST March 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Chick-fil-A is known for its special sauce, but a newcomer might give the legendary topping a run for its money.

The restaurant chain confirmed its testing a cheese-flavored dip at 436 locations nationwide.

“The sauce is made with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and was first offered on the menu at participating locations in 2012,” a rep for the brand said.

Chick-fil-A said the sauce is an optional condiment their restaurants can offer where there is a demand for it.

The dip will run you $1.19 for a 3-ounce serving and is mostly only available in the Midwest and Northeast markets, Delish reports.

Delish reported this is not the only Chick-fil-A item limited somewhat regionally.

California restaurants have guacamole, while Texas and New Mexico locations reportedly have jalapeno peppers.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.