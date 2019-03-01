Chick-fil-A testing warm cheese dip at various locations nationwide

Author: Samantha Kubota
Published: 6:08 PM EST February 28, 2019
Updated: 10:26 AM EST March 1, 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Chick-fil-A is known for its special sauce, but a newcomer might give the legendary topping a run for its money.
The restaurant chain confirmed its testing a cheese-flavored dip at 436 locations nationwide.
“The sauce is made with a mix of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and was first offered on the menu at participating locations in 2012,” a rep for the brand said.
Chick-fil-A said the sauce is an optional condiment their restaurants can offer where there is a demand for it.
The dip will run you $1.19 for a 3-ounce serving and is mostly only available in the Midwest and Northeast markets, Delish reports.
Delish reported this is not the only Chick-fil-A item limited somewhat regionally.
California restaurants have guacamole, while Texas and New Mexico locations reportedly have jalapeno peppers.
