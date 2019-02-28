Woman in critical condition after crashing into semi in stolen vehicle

SENECA COUNTY (WTOL) - A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a semi while driving a stolen vehicle.
The crash happened on State Route 53 near Township Road 26 just north of McCutchenville around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say 35-year-old Amanda Meadows of Mansfield was driving a red 1995 Dodge Ram southbound on SR 53 when she went left of center and hit a semi head-on.
Police say Meadows was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to St. Vincent’s with serious injuries. Police believe impaired driving played a factor in the crash.
The semi was driven by 71-year-old Robert Bardon of Upper Sandusky. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Through the investigation into the crash, police discovered the Dodge Ram was stolen from McGowan’s Tavern in Tiffin.
No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.
