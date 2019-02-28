Study: that extra beer could shorten your lifespan by 15 minutes

“Above two units a day, the death rates steadily climb,” David Spiegelhalter said. He is the a professor for the public understanding of risk at the University of Cambridge. “The paper estimates a 40-year-old drinking four units a day above the guidelines [the equivalent of drinking three glasses of wine in a night] has roughly two years’ lower life expectancy, which is around a 20th of their remaining life. This works out at about an hour per day. So it’s as if each unit above guidelines is taking, on average, about 15 minutes of life, about the same as a cigarette.”