The state’s vision for a cleaner Lake Erie

TOLEDO (WTOL) - On a visit to Toledo, the Lieutenant Governor outlined this administration’s approach to protecting the Lake Erie.
According to the Lieutenant Governor, Lake Erie is one of the new administration’s top priorities.
A local Lake Erie expert spoke to WTOL about his proposals and what else they would like to see done to clean the lake.
"The Governor has hired someone on our staff to focus on this every single day," Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said.
This is an issue Sandy Bihn has been following for many years, and there is one part of the solution both can agree on: An effective way to absorb the chemical phosphorus which is causing many of the lake’s algae bloom issues.
To Hustead, it’s a useful solution.
“Wetlands to absorb the phosphorus so we can lessen the phosphorus or ingredients that cause the algae blooms,” he said.
"Wetlands are always good, so we always advocate for them," Bihn said.
But Bihn doesn't believe that will get to the heart of the issue. She wants to see all phosphorus entering the lake measured.
“They need to focus on the loads and where the phosphorus is coming from,” Bihn said.
She believes that’s the only way to track where the major issues are coming from and how to reduce phosphorus levels.
"They want to know progress for the lake and that's done in measurement of phosphorus reduction. Very simply, it's the piece we're missing. So wetlands are good, and accountability for phosphorus reduction has to be top of the list," Bihn said.
Both Bihn and the Lieutenant Governor believe this won’t happen just by targeting one specific group, instead it’s going to take governments, farms and private citizens coming together.
