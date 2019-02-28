No cost home repair program offered for northwest Ohio residents

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A federally funded program could allow northwest Ohio homeowners who are in financial trouble the opportunity to repair their home at NO cost.
The Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, formerly known as WSOS, has finalized federal funding for their Community Housing Impact and Preservation program.
The program, known as CHIP, allows for homeowners who makes less than the Average Medium Income, to apply for and receive no cost renovations to their home where needed.
Be it exterior repairs, plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling, or ADA modifications, the projects can range from $10,000 to $30,000.
CHIP will be available this year in Ottawa, Hancock and Seneca County, and in Lucas County outside of the city of Toledo.
The hope is the funding can help people make overdue repairs to their home without having the weight of the financial burden.
“If their roof is failing, or their furnace or hot water tank; they have to make those choices on whether to get those fixed or buy prescriptions or take care of their medical needs, and even food. We see this a lot when we go into these homes,” said Terry Jacobs, Housing and Energy Director at GLCAP.
Great Lakes Community Action Partnership has recently extended their coverage area to include Lucas and Hancock County.
More information on this program and other programs that are offered can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.