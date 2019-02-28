Hayes Center to open new exhibit on the ‘Temperance Movement’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A new historic exhibit looks back on the Temperance Movement, and how it impacted our country politically.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums will host “Demon Rum & Cold Water” which showcases the history of the anti-alcohol movement of the 1800′s
The exhibit will show the movement’s early beginnings within churches and how women were a political force in the effort.
Also, former First Lady Lucy Hayes would later be known as “Lemonade Lucy” because of her strong temperance beliefs, even impacting the Whitehouse during her husband’s presidency.
“Rutherford and Lucy Hayes made the decision to not serve alcohol during their Whitehouse years. The decision is often attributed to Lucy, she probably did have some influence. But it what actually a political decision the Hayes’ made to keep the Temperance faction of the Republican party within the party,” said Kristina Smith with the Hayes Presidential Library and Museum.
The exhibit officially opens Friday, and will run through October 6.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.