George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully starts his new job

The former service dog to the late President George H.W. Bush started his latest assignment comforting patients and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

February 27, 2019 at 7:32 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:32 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sully got himself a new gig! The former service dog to the late President George H.W. Bush started his latest assignment on Wednesday morning in Bethesda, Maryland.

He will be working on the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center facility dogs team.

A representative confirmed Sully was retrained to be a “facility dog,” which means they help reduce stress and increase “overall feelings of well-being among patients and staff.”

There was even a welcoming ceremony at Walter Reed on Wednesday for the famous former service dog.

Welcome aboard HM2 Sully H.W. Bush! And welcome to the #WRBFacilityDogs team! photos by Harvey Duze, Walter Reed Bethesda Command Communications USO-Metro

The facility dogs at the center average 2,500 contacts and more than 200 working hours per month, collectively.

All the facility dogs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center were “career changed” and retrained in animal assisted therapy skills to be on this team.

Sully is about two years old, and was named for the retired airline pilot, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger II, who became famous for landing a passenger plane in the Hudson River in 2009 with no fatalities.

Sully the dog became famous after the death of his owner, former President George H.W. Bush, when a spokesperson tweeted a photo of him at Bush’s flag-draped casket with the caption: “Mission Completed.”

Mission complete.

