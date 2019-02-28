FIRST ALERT: winter weather for early March

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Friday: a little brighter weather
*Weekend: chance of snow Sunday
*Next Week: bitterly cold
Friday: partly sunny, a northeast breeze off the lake and bay. Highs will reach near 40 degrees. This is likely to the warmest day in our 10-day forecast.
Saturday: a few snow flurries are possible, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. Highs again in the middle to upper 30s.
Sunday: chance of snow, higher across central Ohio including the southern end of northwest Ohio. If we get the snow in Toledo accumulations should be rather light. A forecast of specific amounts will be posted late tonight or Friday. There is a great deal of uncertainty with this system.
A blast of colder air will have temperatures over 20 degrees below normal readings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
