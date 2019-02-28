First Alert Forecast: Dry weather returns before snow chances this weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It will be chilly and dry this morning through midday. Temperatures early on will be in the upper teens and low 20s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s.
Light snow will be expected on Saturday with the arrival of a strong cold front. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s. Minor accumulation will be possible, brisk and colder into the afternoon.
Snow chances are likely on Sunday with another storm system. Accumulating snow is possible. Sunday will begin a period of frigid early March weather with highs in the teens and low 20s into early next week.
