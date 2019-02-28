Farming family challenges Lake Erie Bill of Rights after passing, causing opposing responses

For decades the U.S. and Ohio E.P.A.have allowed corporate polluters, factory farm operators and others to use Lake Erie as a toilet for their waste. They have been getting away with murder but using our democratic rights as citizens, we will not allow them to kill our Lake. We are examining the particulars of this challenge and with Toledoans for Safe Water (TSW), ACLE will respond to this and any other attack on our lake.

Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie coordinator, Mike Ferner