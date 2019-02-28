Farming family challenges Lake Erie Bill of Rights after passing, causing opposing responses

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A farming family has filed a challenge of the Lake Erie Bill of Right in Federal Court after already, after passing Tuesday night by 60 percent.
Farmers worry that the bill will open the door for anyone in the city to be able to accuse local farmers of algae blooms.
The County Commissioner said this bill needed to be implemented.
“The farmers need to come to the realization, as far as the city and county are concerned that they are the problem. Research is done. They are the problem. We need to work with them on a common sense solution for that," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.
Since the Toledo water crisis, the agricultural community has worked to find ways to limit their nutrient runoff into the Lake Erie Watershed.
Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie coordinator, Mike Ferner, also responded to the court action filed in a statement below:
