Trump above 50 percent approval in more states; may not help in 2020, poll finds

"In order to get to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Trump would have to win all but one or two of the states in which his 2018 approval rating was between 41 percent and 49 percent," Gallup wrote. "Some of the more challenging states to win from among this group, based on that approval rating, would be Texas (41 percent); Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan (all at 42 percent); and Arizona and Florida (43 percent). Trump won all of those states in 2016, and thus it is certainly possible that he can do so again."