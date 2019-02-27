This week in history: Yellowstone becomes a National Park

Author: Travis Pittman | Published: 11:25 PM CST February 21, 2019 | Updated: 6:48 PM CST February 26, 2019
More than four million people every year visit America’s oldest national park. You know it for the geyser known as Old Faithful and its abundance of wildlife. But here are five things you may not know about Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone was the first-ever national park in the United States. President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act on March 1, 1872.
There is a misconception, according to the National Park Service, that Hot Springs in Arkansas was the first national park, established in 1832. But it was actually the first national reservation. Congress made it into a National Park in 1921.
Humans settled in Yellowstone 11,000 years ago. A Clovis point (an ancient projectile tip) from that period was found at what is now known as Obsidian Cliff. It was, appropriately, made of obsidian. According to the park service, “Obsidian is found in volcanic areas where the magma is rich in silica and lava has cooled without forming crystals, creating a black glass that can be honed to an exceptionally thin edge.”
