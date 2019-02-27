This week in history: Yellowstone becomes a National Park

Humans settled in Yellowstone 11,000 years ago. A Clovis point (an ancient projectile tip) from that period was found at what is now known as Obsidian Cliff. It was, appropriately, made of obsidian. According to the park service, “Obsidian is found in volcanic areas where the magma is rich in silica and lava has cooled without forming crystals, creating a black glass that can be honed to an exceptionally thin edge.”