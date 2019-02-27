Saucony is selling an avocado toast-inspired sneaker for men, and it costs $130

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS
Published: 6:54 AM EST February 27, 2019
Updated: 7:05 AM EST February 27, 2019
Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
You love it on your toast, and it's great with your tacos. Why not wear avocado-inspired sneakers?
Now you can, thanks to Saucony. The sneaker manufacturer has released the Men’s Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast, which it describes as "featuring toast-ed leather, smashed avocado textured suede, red pepper flake collar lining, and the ‘Saucamole’ shout out on the heel.
“It’s everything you avo-wanted, even if the guac is extra,” Saucony’s website states.
At $130, they might be the most expensive avocado toast product you buy. Still, they're going fast. Several sizes were sold out as of Wednesday morning.
It's not the first time a manufacturer has taken inspiration from food or restaurants to create sneakers. Saucony sold Dunkin' Donuts-inspired sneakers in 2018, and Pizza Hut has previously released high tops that allow the wearer to order pizza at the press of a button.
Will Saucony sell a women's avocado toast sneaker? That information was not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.