Saucony is selling an avocado toast-inspired sneaker for men, and it costs $130

February 27, 2019 at 7:52 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 7:52 AM

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS

You love it on your toast, and it's great with your tacos. Why not wear avocado-inspired sneakers?

Now you can, thanks to Saucony. The sneaker manufacturer has released the Men’s Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast, which it describes as "featuring toast-ed leather, smashed avocado textured suede, red pepper flake collar lining, and the ‘Saucamole’ shout out on the heel.

“It’s everything you avo-wanted, even if the guac is extra,” Saucony’s website states.

At $130, they might be the most expensive avocado toast product you buy. Still, they're going fast. Several sizes were sold out as of Wednesday morning.

It's not the first time a manufacturer has taken inspiration from food or restaurants to create sneakers. Saucony sold Dunkin' Donuts-inspired sneakers in 2018, and Pizza Hut has previously released high tops that allow the wearer to order pizza at the press of a button.

Will Saucony sell a women's avocado toast sneaker? That information was not immediately available.

