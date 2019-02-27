One Maumee restaurant closes, others to open

MAUMEE (WTOL) - Dale’s Bar and Grill has been in business for more than 30 years in uptown Maumee.
It’s been closed the past month for some renovations. It re-opened Tuesday.
“All of this is brand new; all the coolers, all the cabinetry. We tore out the old wall and exposed the brick. This brick was already here, it had just been hidden,” said general manager Melissa Hensley.
There are all new tables and chairs too.
“I think they did a very good job. Still has the Dale’s ambiance. Definitely has the wood tones and the brick is a good aspect, so I think they did a good job,” said customer Matt Maxwell.
The restaurant owners said the point of the closure was to expand the kitchen to keep up with the additional traffic from the new, outdoor patio.
“Our focus here is to make the best experience for every person who walks in the door everyday,” said Hensley.
Dale's isn't the only restaurant investing in Maumee. The chamber of commerce says Brew House Coffee and Bake Shop is opening soon next door to Dale's. Also, a Japanese Steakhouse is now open in Suffix Square.
There are also new owners of the first floor of the historic building on the corner of River Road and E. Wayne Street where Degage Jazz Cafe once was.
“Levi and Lilac’s and if you go to their Facebook page they’ve got a great history there. It’s going to be a whiskey tasting facility. They’ll also have food and all sorts of stuff,” said the executive director of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce, Kristin Meyer.
Meyer says The Chamber of Commerce has also gotten word that a Jed’s Express is opening in Fallen Timbers for folks to continue to get their “fireball” fix.
