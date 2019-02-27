New Wood County program connects high school students with manufacturing jobs

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Right now, if you want a job in manufacturing, it’s not hard to get. Many manufacturing companies are desperate for workers.
“How can we get more people engaged into the manufacturing career pathway?” asked Mary DeWitt, a workforce administrator in Wood County.
The answer is a new program called "Project Readiness: which connects high school students with manufacturing jobs and career paths.
The program will partner with local high schools to meet with students face to face. Leaders of the project say the idea will show students alternative options after graduation.
“The schools have your college day, we’re thinking of having a career day where we bring in our manufacturers throughout the county and the region,” said DeWitt.
So far, three schools have shown an interest in being a part of this program: Otsego, Bowling Green and Penta Career Center.
“We feel that exposing them to the jobs that are available in Wood County will give our kids a leg up in the community and help them get a job,” said Otsego Schools Superintendent Adam Koch.
So far, a number of local manufacturers have expressed interest in being involved, including First Solar and NSG.
