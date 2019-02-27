From money to snacks, this scarf with a pocket just became your best friend

(WTOL) - Ladies, we can all relate to the struggle: we’re about to go out, but our pants have fake pockets and we don’t want to bring a purse.
So, either we have to change our outfit, suck it up and bring the purse or make our significant others hold all the stuff in our purse that we need (phone, ID, money, etc.)
But now there’s another option, and it just might change your life.
It looks like your normal infinity scarf, but it has one thing that makes it special: a pocket.
We know how exciting it is when you find a dress with pockets, but it’s hard to wear a dress in the winter.
Enter the zipper pocketed scarf.
Available on Amazon, the scarf has a secret hidden zipper pocket that can fit your smartphone, money, credit cards, keys, passport or anything else you might need when you travel or when you just need to sneak a snack into the movie theater.
The scarf is described as lightweight and double-layered so you can wear it in the spring and summer as well as winter and fall.
You can get the scarf for about $9.99 to $12.99.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.