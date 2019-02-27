Local students celebrate “No one Eats” day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Some local students learned how to be more inclusive Wednesday.
Oakdale Elementary celebrated its “No One Eats Alone Day” which teaches students how to include others and get rid of isolation.
The school held an assembly to stop bullying, self-harm and violence that often comes from social isolation in schools.
“Everyone in this world matters. Everyone has a voice. Everyone has a contribution to make to someone’s life. We all learn from each other. We all care about each other. And we’re all intertwined in the school community within east Toledo,” said Dr. Robert Yenrick, the Principal of OakDale.
Schools across the area have celebrated “No One Eats Alone” at various points throughout February.
