GO 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of Feb. 28

GO 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of Feb. 28
By Malena Caruso | February 27, 2019 at 5:07 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:07 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Need help planning your weekend? Take a look at this long list full of fun activities in the 419 that you can participate in.

Thursday, February 28

Opening Day | Generals Ice Cream | Whitehouse | 3 p.m.

  • Satisfy your sweet tooth! The Generals Ice Cream shop officially opens for the 2019 season on Thursday. There may be some cold weather ahead - but it’s always a good time for ice cream!

Friday, March 1

Friday | Glass City Beer Festival | Stranahan Theatre & Great Hall | 7 - 11 p.m.

  • General tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at door ($60 VIP advance). Parking is free.
  • Featuring over 40 local and national craft breweries showcasing more than 230 beers.
  • Great beer, new food vendors, and live music by 56DAZE combine to make this a memorable event!
  • VIP is from 6-7 p.m.
  • This popular event is the original and biggest Beer Festival in northwest Ohio.

Friday | Toledo Walleye vs. Wheeling Nailers | Huntington Center | 7:15 p.m.

  • SPECIAL EVENT - Polish Heritage Pre-game Party
  • Join the Walleye for Polish Heritage Pre-game Party presented by Stanley’s Market! Come early for a pregame Polish buffet and dance to some authentic Polish music.
  • Entertainment will be provided by local Polish band, Badinov.
  • For tickets, contact the Walleye box office at (419) 725-9255. Presented by Stanley’s Market. 

Friday | Art Walk - Live & Local | 5 - 8 p.m. | Downtown Sylvania

  • The Red Birds are taking the stage in Downtown Sylvania during the March 1 First Friday Art Walk from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Businesses will host a variety of local theater groups, films, improv performances, live music and fashion shows along with art exhibits, shopping specials and restaurant features.
  • Sit back, relax and enjoy show(s)!
  • For a FULL list of each venue’s events head to the Facebook event

Friday & Saturday | Bellwether Open House | Toledo Spirits Company

  • Visit the Bellwether before they open. Workshop demonstrations, new bottle shop with cocktail kits to go and they will be introducing their new vodka “Heart of Gold."
  • Friday, March 1 from 3 - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

Friday - Tuesday | MARDI GRAS | Hollywood Casino | FREE

  • Toot the horn and bang the drum & join us for a Mardi Gras celebration that you won’t want to miss!
  •  Entertainment: 3/1 Avon Bomb 8 p.m.,  3/2 Killer Flamingos 8 p.m.
  • Check out Scene from 11 a.m. -11 p.m. for some traditional jambalaya for $9.99.
  • Hurricane Cocktail available at Take 2 Grill all month long for $7.
  • Jello shots available Friday & Saturday for $2.

Saturday, March 2

Saturday | Toledo Walleye | Nickelodeon Weekend | Huntington Center

  • Saturday 7:15 p.m.
  • The Walleye are pairing with Nickelodeon to bring you a weekend of fun! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be the main attraction, as the Walleye sport specialty TMNT jerseys on the ice!
  • To celebrate Nickelodeon Weekend, the Walleye will wear TMNT jerseys! Jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting Walleye Wishing Well and local charities. 

Sunday, March 3

Sunday | Toledo Walleye | Nickelodeon Weekend | Huntington Center

  • Sunday 5:15 p.m. and post-game skate
  • The Walleye are pairing with Nickelodeon to bring you a weekend of fun! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be the main attraction, as the Walleye sport specialty TMNT jerseys on the ice!
  • To celebrate Nickelodeon Weekend, the Walleye will wear TMNT jerseys! Jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting Walleye Wishing Well and local charities. 

Sunday - Fat Tuesday | Paczki Day Sale | Zablocki Senior Center

  • Hosted by the One Village Council
  • 29th Annual Lagrange street Paczki sale
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 3p.m., Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fat Tuesday 5 a.m. to sold out, usually mid-morning. 

Sunday | 12th Annual Acoustics for Autism | The Village Idiot | Maumee | FREE

  • Bands include: Arctic Clam, Skillebots, Distant Cousinz, Amelia Airharts
  • Various outdoor, heated tents!
  • Online silent auction list includes guitars, signed guitar by Rodney Atkins and Easton Corbin, original artwork, Detroit Red Wings Tickets and more!

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.