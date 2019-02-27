GO 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of Feb. 28

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Need help planning your weekend? Take a look at this long list full of fun activities in the 419 that you can participate in.
Thursday, February 28
Opening Day | Generals Ice Cream | Whitehouse | 3 p.m.
- Satisfy your sweet tooth! The Generals Ice Cream shop officially opens for the 2019 season on Thursday. There may be some cold weather ahead - but it’s always a good time for ice cream!
Friday, March 1
Friday | Glass City Beer Festival | Stranahan Theatre & Great Hall | 7 - 11 p.m.
- General tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at door ($60 VIP advance). Parking is free.
- Featuring over 40 local and national craft breweries showcasing more than 230 beers.
- Great beer, new food vendors, and live music by 56DAZE combine to make this a memorable event!
- VIP is from 6-7 p.m.
- This popular event is the original and biggest Beer Festival in northwest Ohio.
Friday | Toledo Walleye vs. Wheeling Nailers | Huntington Center | 7:15 p.m.
- SPECIAL EVENT - Polish Heritage Pre-game Party
- Join the Walleye for Polish Heritage Pre-game Party presented by Stanley’s Market! Come early for a pregame Polish buffet and dance to some authentic Polish music.
- Entertainment will be provided by local Polish band, Badinov.
- For tickets, contact the Walleye box office at (419) 725-9255. Presented by Stanley’s Market.
Friday | Art Walk - Live & Local | 5 - 8 p.m. | Downtown Sylvania
- The Red Birds are taking the stage in Downtown Sylvania during the March 1 First Friday Art Walk from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Businesses will host a variety of local theater groups, films, improv performances, live music and fashion shows along with art exhibits, shopping specials and restaurant features.
- Sit back, relax and enjoy show(s)!
- For a FULL list of each venue’s events head to the Facebook event.
Friday & Saturday | Bellwether Open House | Toledo Spirits Company
- Visit the Bellwether before they open. Workshop demonstrations, new bottle shop with cocktail kits to go and they will be introducing their new vodka “Heart of Gold."
- Friday, March 1 from 3 - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday - Tuesday | MARDI GRAS | Hollywood Casino | FREE
- Toot the horn and bang the drum & join us for a Mardi Gras celebration that you won’t want to miss!
- Entertainment: 3/1 Avon Bomb 8 p.m., 3/2 Killer Flamingos 8 p.m.
- Check out Scene from 11 a.m. -11 p.m. for some traditional jambalaya for $9.99.
- Hurricane Cocktail available at Take 2 Grill all month long for $7.
- Jello shots available Friday & Saturday for $2.
Saturday, March 2
Saturday | Toledo Walleye | Nickelodeon Weekend | Huntington Center
- Saturday 7:15 p.m.
- The Walleye are pairing with Nickelodeon to bring you a weekend of fun! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be the main attraction, as the Walleye sport specialty TMNT jerseys on the ice!
- To celebrate Nickelodeon Weekend, the Walleye will wear TMNT jerseys! Jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting Walleye Wishing Well and local charities.
Sunday, March 3
Sunday | Toledo Walleye | Nickelodeon Weekend | Huntington Center
- Sunday 5:15 p.m. and post-game skate
- The Walleye are pairing with Nickelodeon to bring you a weekend of fun! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be the main attraction, as the Walleye sport specialty TMNT jerseys on the ice!
- To celebrate Nickelodeon Weekend, the Walleye will wear TMNT jerseys! Jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting Walleye Wishing Well and local charities.
Sunday - Fat Tuesday | Paczki Day Sale | Zablocki Senior Center
- Hosted by the One Village Council
- 29th Annual Lagrange street Paczki sale
- Sunday 10 a.m. to 3p.m., Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fat Tuesday 5 a.m. to sold out, usually mid-morning.
Sunday | 12th Annual Acoustics for Autism | The Village Idiot | Maumee | FREE
- Bands include: Arctic Clam, Skillebots, Distant Cousinz, Amelia Airharts
- Various outdoor, heated tents!
- Online silent auction list includes guitars, signed guitar by Rodney Atkins and Easton Corbin, original artwork, Detroit Red Wings Tickets and more!
