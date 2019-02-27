Fitness trampoline that can ‘forcefully’ hit user has instruction manual recalled

Injuries caused by the trampoline include dental and facial injuries.

Versions of JumpSport half-fold fitness mini-trampolines. The company recalled the instruction manual for some versions of these on Feb. 26, 2019.
The instruction manual for a fitness trampoline is being recalled because the company says the trampoline can "forcefully hit the user." At least nine people have been injured, including suffering dental and facial injuries.

The recall involves JumpSport mini trampolines. They have a hinged, round metal frame with a black fabric jumping surface suspended by bungee cords. Some models were sold with handlebars or workout videos.

Here are the model numbers and product descriptions:

230f

  • 39", half fold, straight legs

350f

  • 39”, half fold, arched legs

550f Pro

  • 44", half fold, arched legs

550fi

  • 44", half fold, arched legs

Consumers are urged to stop using the trampoline and download a new instructional manual and warning labels. If it's already set up, consumers are urged not to fold it up until reviewing the new instructions.

The trampolines were sold online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, and JumpSport.com.

