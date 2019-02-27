FIRST ALERT: tracking a chance of snow this weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Quiet Weather Through Friday
*Weekend: Chances of Snow
*Next Week: Very Cold Stretch
The calendar will turn to March this weekend and the first March snowstorm will be possible on Sunday.
Tonight: partial clearing, lows may reach the teens.
Thursday: mostly cloudy, mild. Highs mid 30s.
Friday: partly sunny, east breeze. Highs near 40.
Weekend: there is a chance of light snow Saturday. A more impressive chance of snow will move through Ohio Sunday. The northern extent of the snow area on Sunday may pass through northwest Ohio. If you have travel plans this will be a forecast to keep track of with the FIRST ALERT Weather App.
Next week: very cold weather can be expected. A chance of snow and possibly rain will come in late week.
