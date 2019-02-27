First Alert Forecast: Light snow possible today

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A few passing light snow showers possible today with little if any accumulation possible. Temperatures early today will be in the lower 20s. Mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon with highs near 30 degrees.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s.
Light snow will be expected on Saturday with the arrival of a strong cold front. Highs early in the day will be near 30 degrees. Minor accumulation will be possible, brisk and colder into the afternoon.
Sunday will begin a period of frigid early March weather with highs in the teens and low 20s.
