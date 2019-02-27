Findlay prepares for Restaurant Week

(FINDLAY) WTOL - Next week, Findlay will be hosting its own Restaurant Week.
Twenty local restaurants will be offering special deals for three-course meals at a set price.
No tickets are needed, but patrons for restaurant week will be dine-in only.
For Findlay Brewing Company, it's their first year participating in this growing event.
“And we have a lot of awesome, locally owned restaurants here in town now, and that’s been expanding just in the past few years. So, that is incredible. And you might hear a lot of people talk about what is our favorite thing to do? We love to go eat,” said Findlay Brewing Company taproom manager Sarah Foltz.
You can find out more about Findlay’s Restaurant Week on the Visit Findlay website.
