Will you try Natural Light’s strawberry lemonade beer?

Lemonade and beer we can understand.
But strawberry lemonade and beer?
Natural Light is betting that will become a hot flavor combination at spring break and this summer. The Anheuser-Busch beer is launching Naturdays, which it describes as a “sessionable light lager brewed with phenomenal strawberry lemonade flavor.”
"We're excited to introduce a light beer to the market with a refreshing strawberry lemonade flavor that will get people to rethink their drink of choice," said Daniel Blake, senior director of value brands at Anheuser-Busch, in a press release.
Naturdays will be available in stores nationwide. Natural Light also announced that NASCAR fans will see the brand on Chris Buescher's number 37 car beginning Sunday.
Naturdays is at least the third unique beer flavor unveiled in recent weeks. Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Va. is holding an event Saturday to debut a beer inspired by Lucky Charms, while earlier this month the San Diego-based Cannabiniers launched Two Roots Brewing, which it described as “the world’s first line of non-alcoholic cannabinoid infused craft ‘Cannabier.’” Two Roots currently is only available in Las Vegas, while Smartmouth’s Lucky Charms beer will only be available in Virginia.
