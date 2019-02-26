Will you try Natural Light’s strawberry lemonade beer?

Naturdays is at least the third unique beer flavor unveiled in recent weeks. Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Va. is holding an event Saturday to debut a beer inspired by Lucky Charms, while earlier this month the San Diego-based Cannabiniers launched Two Roots Brewing, which it described as “the world’s first line of non-alcoholic cannabinoid infused craft ‘Cannabier.’” Two Roots currently is only available in Las Vegas, while Smartmouth’s Lucky Charms beer will only be available in Virginia.