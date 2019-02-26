Two dogs killed, puppy taken during home invasion

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A west Toledo family is searching for answers after two of their dogs were shot and killed during a burglary.
The family said those responsible also took their puppy. Toledo Police said the homeowner came home Sunday afternoon to see his front door had been pried open.
According to police reports, that's when his girlfriend discovered their puppy that had been in a kennel downstairs was missing.
The family says they just want their puppy, named Big Boy, back.
"I lost two of them. At least to get one back, I would love it. It would be perfect, even if you drop him off somewhere, I'll go pick him up, I don't even need to see your face," Owner Antonio Lopez said.
It doesn't appear anything else was taken during the home invasion.
If you know anything about this crime, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.